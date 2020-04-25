English team is possible target of Arab investments and could become the new rich of football. Hiring the Argentine coach can boost the arrival of great players

Newcastle could become the youngest rich team in the market and dream of hiring several established players on the European stage, according to the British media. Among the speculated names are Bale, Vidal and Cavani, in addition to Mauricio Pochettino as commander of the team.

Pochettino, currently without a club, is Newcastle’s main target for next season (Photo: .)

In the case of the Chilean, Barcelona intends to receive around 20 million euros (R $ 122 million) in a possible sale. The midfielder has a contract until 2021 and has already shown a willingness to leave the team in early 2020 when he almost agreed to move to Inter Milan, as he would like to have more opportunities on the field.

In an interview with “Betfair”, former striker Berbatov said that great players, like Bale, may be interested in joining a project if the club manages to hire the Argentine commander, ex-Tottenham, who is currently without a club. The Uruguayan, at the end of his contract, is also another priority, but that the English should have to fight against Atletico Madrid.

In addition to the three names enshrined in European football, other smaller ones are speculated so that they can be part of the squad and be part of the new Newcastle project that may be the target of Arab investments. The agreement still needs to be signed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and the transfer market will open at the end of the season.

