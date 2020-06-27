We continue with the emotions of this Sunday, June 28 in the FA Cup 2019-2020when the Newcastle seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that practically forgets the relegation, but they will receive a Manchester City who will go out to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the St James ’Park.

Campus: St James ’Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England

Hour: 6:30 pm from England. 12:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 2:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. . in the United States.

The box of Newcastle He has had an irregular campaign wandering in the middle of the table trying to completely forget about the descent issue. After 31 days they add 10 wins, 9 draws and have been beaten 12 times.

The Magpies they come from a bitter draw last day when they received Aston Villa in a clash where Dwight Gayle It seemed to give them the win, but a mistake 7 minutes from the end cost them 1-1.

For his part, the Manchester City He has had a tournament with a bittersweet flavor being one of the protagonists but already being out of the title fight. They have added 20 wins, 3 draws and have lost 8 times.

The Citizens come from a hard defeat last day when I had to visit the Chelsea being outplayed 2-1 and with it they were left out of the title fight.

As he Newcastle As the Manchester City they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to seek a good closing; in the general table we find the Magpies in thirteenth position with 39 points, while the Citizens are rooms with 54 units in the Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Newcastle vs Manchester City.

