Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United

05/18/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-seventh day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see him face the Newcastle and to Sheffield in the St. James’ Park.

The Newcastle united he wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-seventh day after having lost his last game against him Manchester City by a score of 3-4. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 10 of the 36 matches played so far in the Premier League with a figure of 43 goals in favor and 62 against.

For his part, Sheffield United was imposed on Everton 0-1 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Jebbison and wants to repeat result in front of Newcastle united to continue its good results. Of the 36 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Sheffield United he has won six of them with 19 goals for and 62 against.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Regarding the results at home, the Newcastle united they have won five times, lost eight times and drawn five times in 18 games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At the exits, the Sheffield United has won twice and drawn once in their 18 games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Newcastle united add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the St. James’ Park and the balance is two victories and one defeat in favor of the Newcastle united. The last time they played the Newcastle and the Sheffield in the competition it was in January 2021 and the meeting concluded with a 1-0 for the visitors.

Analyzing the qualifying table of the Premier League we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 19 points with respect to the Newcastle united. The team of Steve Bruce He comes into the match in sixteenth position and with 39 points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors are in twentieth position with 20 points.