Newcastle United take three points after defeating Sheffield United 1-0

05/19/2021

On at 23:08 CEST

The Newcastle added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Sheffield, who beat 1-0 this Wednesday in the St. James’ Park. The Newcastle united faced the match with the intention of recovering their league score after suffering a 3-4 defeat in the previous match against the Manchester City. Regarding the visiting team, the Sheffield United he came from beating 0-1 away from home to Everton in the last game held. After the result obtained, the set of Newcastle is fifteenth at the end of the game, while the Sheffield is twentieth.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for him Newcastle united, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from Willock. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Newcastle gave entrance to Gayle, Longstaff Y Carroll for Joelinton, Saint-Maximin Y Willock, Meanwhile he Sheffield gave the green light to Brewster Y Seriki for Osborn Y Bogle.

In the match there were a total of two yellow cards only for the Shefieldan team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Norwood Y Stevens.

With this victory, the team of Steve Bruce ranked 15th with 42 points at the end of the game, while the team led by Paul Heckingbottom it was placed in twentieth position with 20 points, in place of relegation to Second Division.

The next day the Newcastle united will be measured with the Fulham, while the Shefieldan team will play their match against the Burnley.

Data sheetNewcastle United:Dúbravka, Fernández, Krafth, Dummett, Murphy, Ritchie, Shelvey, Almiron, Willock (Carroll, min.85), Joelinton (Gayle, min.47) and Saint-Maximin (Longstaff, min.71)Sheffield United:Ramsdale, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Fleck, Norwood, Stevens, Bogle (Seriki, min.93), Osborn (Brewster, min.68), Jebbison and McgoldrickStadium:St. James’ ParkGoals:Willock (1-0, min. 45)