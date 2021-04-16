Newcastle United host West Ham on Matchday 32

04/16/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Premier League will be played, which will measure at Newcastle and to West Ham in the St. James’ Park.

The Newcastle united comes with optimism for the match of the thirty-second day after achieving the victory away at the Turf Moor by 1-2 in front of Burnley, with goals from Murphy Y Saint-Maximin. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won eight of the 31 games played to date and have managed to score 32 goals for and 51 against.

Regarding visitors, the West Ham he won his last two matches of the competition against him Leicester city in his fief and the Wolverhampton Wanderers out of his field, 3-2 and 2-3 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of the Newcastle united. To date, of the 31 games played by the West Ham in the Premier League, he has won 16 of them with a figure of 51 goals in favor and 39 against.

As a local, the Newcastle united has won four times, been defeated six times and has drawn five times in 15 games played so far, so that visits to the stadium St. James’ Park They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. In the role of visitor, the West Ham It has a balance of seven wins, five losses and three draws in 15 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Newcastle unitedIn fact, the numbers show four defeats and seven draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visitors add two games in a row without losing in the fiefdom of the Newcastle. The last match they played together in this tournament was in September 2020 and ended with a score of 0-2 in favor of Newcastle.

Currently, the West Ham it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 23 points compared to its rival. The Newcastle united He arrives at the meeting with 32 points in his locker and occupying the seventeenth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in fourth position with 55 points.