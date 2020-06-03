Newcastle United doctor Paul Catterson said he predicted players would suffer more injuries than normal when the Premier League resumes this month following a stoppage over Covid-19.

The league was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic and the teams resumed training in small groups before voting last week to return to contact training for a restart on June 17.

“We are predicting more injuries at the moment,” Catterson told the BBC. “Players have been running on treadmills and working indoors for eight weeks, so this transition is a different stimulus for the body.”

“There was a stoppage in the NFL a few years ago and there was an increase in Achilles injuries, so we are looking at that.”

“We had players asking if they could take an ice bath after training and they can’t at the moment – all we can do is give them ice to take home. It’s like turning 15,” he added.

The planned restart of the league received a boost last week, when the last batch of coronavirus tests did not yield positive results. In the previous three rounds of testing since players resumed training, there were 12 positive results.

