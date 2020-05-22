Argentina.- A woman was sentenced to life in prison for kill hitting his daughter new born and then hide it behind a wardrobe.

The events had been recorded in 2018, when the woman called Maria Elizabeth Insaurralde he had beaten his daughter to death in a house located in Corrientes, Argentina.

This Thursday the Oral Criminal Court 2 of Corrientes, composed of the judges Ariel Azcona, Román Facundo Esquivel and Juan José Cocchia, unanimously found guilty of the crime of homicide aggravated by the link in the degree of material author to María for the crime of her daughter.

Insaurralde’s life sentence was adjusted to the request of the prosecutor Gustavo Schmitt in his plea; while the private defense, in charge of the lawyer Héctor Ortigueira, had requested that she be acquitted.

“She killed because she wanted to kill,” prosecutor Schmitt told the . news agency, reporting that throughout the debate, evidence from the autopsy was incorporated, in which it was verified that the little girl presented at least seven strokes in the head.

Likewise, it was reported that the woman had concealed her pregnancy and at the time of giving birth, beaten her to death and later, the hid.

For its part, the defense based its strategy on pointing out that the defendant did not know that she was pregnant, that it was a fortuitous delivery for which she had a hemorrhage that made her lose consciousness and to faint the little girl fell to the ground.

That was ruled out since the baby was found wrapped in a shirt in a closet in the room, “said Schmitt.

María Elizabeth Insaurralde was tried for the murder of her daughter. (Photo: GTZA Police of the province of Corrientes).

