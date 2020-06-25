Triplets are born with covid-19, despite having healthy parents 1:52

. – A set of premature triplets born in Mexico are “stable” and “doing well” after testing positive for covid-19, according to local health officials.

The triplets were born in the state of San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico, and underwent a coronavirus screening test on June 17 in accordance with state health protocols for premature births, according to the state secretary of Health Monica Rangel. The test results tested positive three days later, health authorities said.

“The triplets we are monitoring are stable. They are evolving favorably. One of them continues to use an antibiotic, but they are fine. We hope it continues so that they can be reunited with their parents soon, ”Rangel said during a press conference Wednesday.

The parents of the triplets were negative for the coronavirus test, according to Rangel. The official said parents have been able to see their newborn babies through video calls.

“What we have to see is a situation in which perhaps [el virus] It is transmitted through the placenta. It is not something we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to review. It is a new virus. There is still no internationally available literature on this topic, but it would be worth reviewing, “Rangel said.

CNN contacted San Luis Potosí state health services for more information on how the triplets contracted the coronavirus, but have yet to receive a response.

Mexico is approaching 200,000 cases of coronavirus. Currently, the country has 196,847 cases and 24,324 deaths.

Health authorities said yesterday that the triplets’ case was “unheard of” and “a highly relevant scientific feat.”

They reported that they were investigating various potential sources of contagion, such as the mother’s breast milk. One of the babies had developed a respiratory infection but was “responding well to antibiotics,” authorities said.

“Now that we have the negative result of the PCR tests [reacción en cadena de la polimerasa] carried out on both parents, the case is even more relevant, not only because of the research that our doctors in the state are doing but because of the worldwide research on the behavior of the virus itself, “Rangel said.

The triplets were born at the Ignacio Morones Prieto Central Hospital.

