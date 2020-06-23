MEXICO – Newborn triplets tested positive for coronavirus in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, according to state health authorities, who described this case as “unpublished” on Monday.

“This unprecedented situation occurred, from the scientific point of view, where triplets were identified, they were born on June 17 and their tests for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) were confirmed on Saturday,” Miguel Ángel Lutzow Steiner, public health head of the state government, told a press conference.

He explained that the babies were diagnosed after applying the test by protocol and testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The official said that two of the little ones, who were born prematurely, are stable and one has a “respiratory illness” principle, so he is receiving medical attention.

The also spokesperson for the state Health Safety Committee stated that this case is unprecedented in the world since since the pandemic began, contagion in multiple births had not been detected, so this fact will be the subject of study by that entity.

He commented that the babies are kept isolated and under strict review and care like any other newborn that carries the virus and assured that the Central Hospital of the state, where they are cared for, has extensive experience in treating such delicate cases.

More than 32,000 health workers have been infected with coronavirus.

The state health secretary, Mónica Liliana Rangel Martínez, explained that they will analyze the route of infection, as it could have been through the placenta.

Rangel Martínez pointed out that this is the second case of newborns who test positive for coronavirus in San Luis Potosí “and it would be impossible for them to have been infected just at the time of birth.”

While the other boy who tested positive “was two days old when the tests were done,” he added.

Lutzow Steiner said the parents of the triplets are hospitalized at the Central Hospital as they are suspected cases of coronavirus, but they have already been tested and the result will be released in 24 hours.

As of this Monday, they reported, in San Luis Potosí, there are 11 confirmed cases of children under one year of age who tested positive for coronaviruses, most of whom are under six months old.