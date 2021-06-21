Newborn baby receives 13 stitches after suffering cut in the face during caesarean section

Reazjhana Williams is a woman originally from Denver, who never imagined the terrible nightmare she would experience when giving birth.

Last Wednesday, Reazjhana went into labor to receive little Kyanni. The expectant mother had planned to have a natural delivery and at one point, the doctors who were treating her gave her a pill to speed up the delivery.

Minutes later, She was admitted to the operating room because the doctors told her that they should perform an emergency cesarean section.

But the terrible surprise that the mother and father of their daughter, Damarqus Williams, took when they received Little Kyanni, this one had a deep cut on her left cheek, a product of the scalpel with which they performed the cesarean section.

“They said that our baby made a sudden movement, that they could not hear his heartbeat, or find him and took her for an immediate cesarean section,” Damarqus said in an interview for Fox 31.

In addition, the parents commented that the doctors told them that the cut on their baby’s face occurred because his head was very close to the placenta just at the time the cesarean section was being performed.

Immediately, a plastic surgeon entered the operating room to give the newborn 13 stitches.

“I tried to be understanding about what happened, but aside from the fact that her face was cut off and a plastic surgeon had to come to give her stitches, there are a lot of things I don’t understand about the C-section. I’ve never heard of someone having their baby’s face look like this after one, “added the mother.

The hospital where the incident occurred offered a public apology through a statement, stating that the doctors acted in the best way to safeguard the life of the mother and her baby.

You are interested in:

Natural delivery vs. cesarean section: which is more beneficial for the baby?

A woman had her own cesarean section and survived