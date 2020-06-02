NEW JERSEY – The city of Newark started

the first phase of reopening that prioritizes the health and safety of

residents and is based on data showing a decrease in cases and numbers

of lives lost by COVID-19, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Monday.

“Our main priority is, and always has been, to save

lives, “said Mayor Baraka.” We carefully consider the development

of these guidelines that help us to open safely ”.

Several weeks ago, the mayor created the “Strike Force of

reopening and recovery of Newark “with the chief of staff of the

city ​​of Newark, Amiri Baraka, Jr., and the CEO of the Newark Alliance, Aisha

Glover. The committees focus on public health, economic recovery,

data collection and analysis, education, arts, outreach

community and participation, and communications.

“We have listened carefully to their recommendations and have prepared a

plan to open slowly and cautiously to meet needs

economic, recreational and social activities of our residents, “said the

Mayor Baraka.

Phase one of the plan, which includes three phases, begins on the first Monday of

June and runs through June 14, if COVID-19 cases do not increase. The

second phase will be from June 15 to 28, and the third from June 29 to 12

July.

“We are moving forward,” said the mayor, “but we have to

give us room to withdraw if necessary. “

The city also allows family meals outside for 10 people, as long as there is room for adequate physical distance, protective elements such as face masks are used, and other sanitation guidelines are followed. If an area is large enough to accommodate 15 people, the city will allow it.

The city is also working on some online recreational options for kids as the summer months begin.

The other phases will loosen some restrictions, but the physical distance

and the guidelines for using protective elements remain “the new

normality in the foreseeable future, “said Mayor Baraka.

The city will continue to install the risk system coded by

colors, with high-risk red, moderate yellow and low green.

Red signs have already gone up in many of Newark’s small parks.

Newark is also changing its curfew starting at 8 p.m. m.

until 9:30 p.m., but cookouts must end at 9 p.m. m.,

allowing people to return to their homes.

Here is the list with the reopening information in phases.

.