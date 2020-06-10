Last Monday, New Zealand recorded the first day without active cases due to coronavirus from the past February 28th, when the first positive. According to several studies from the research center Te Pūnaha Matatini, there is a probability greater than 95% that the country has completely eliminated the coronavirus.

This day coincided with the occurrence of seventeenth day without cases new by the virus. It should also be noted that New Zealand has registered a total of 1,154 confirmed positives -1,504 if the probable cases are added-, and 22 deceased because of the global pandemic.

Now, the challenge that New Zealand has is that of reactivation of the economy and the fact of keeping the country free of COVID-19, something that the rest of the world cannot boast of. The creation of a new national public health agency is also recommended so that it can control diseases and dedicate itself to prevention.

The terms of ‘elimination‘ and ‘eradication‘they are not the same. One is the action of eliminating something, when the disease may be lacking in this case, while the other is “removing something from the roots”, which resembles the extinction of the virus. New Zealand is now seeking to eradicate the virus, and has a prescription for it.

What is the recipe for eradicating the coronavirus?

New Zealand has developed a plan with five steps to follow in order to keep the virus out of the country and avoid new infections, these are:

-The use of masks will be mandatory in public places, as well as in transportation or quarantine facilities.

-The effectiveness of contact tracking with digital tools will be improved, and for this they must have a large storage capacity and a high speed when tracking possible infections. Both New Zealand and Singapore are investigating new applications, as the current ones are inefficient, and are working with Bluetooh technology.

-Manage borders by evaluating the entry and exit of citizens. It will be necessary to assess the risks posed by the entry and exit of New Zealand citizens and foreigners, and it is economically and humanely good for this movement to occur at the borders. At the moment, the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in the country is being maintained, but eliminating it is not ruled out if a better methodology is discovered.

-Creation of an efficient national public health agency. From the country itself they think that this change is fundamental, since they have already suffered several failures in the system such as the continuous outbreaks of measles in 2019, or the outbreak of campylobacter in Havelock North in 2016. In addition, it could help to prevent them from occurring. confinements for early detection of infectious diseases, just as they have done in Taiwan.

-Deep transformations will be performed to avoid major threats. In New Zealand they plan to transform their economy and their way of life to face other threats such as climate change or make advances in synthetic biology.