New Zealand selects first trans athlete for Olympics

06/21/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

The New Zealand Olympic Committee published on Monday the list of athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games, among which is the barbell Laurel hubbard, who will be the first transgender athlete to attend the Olympics.

“I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that so many New Zealanders have given me,” she said. Hubbard, 43 years old and who began her sex reassignment process in 2012, in a statement.

The New Zealand Olympic body remarked that Hubbard met the eligibility criteria of both the International Weightlifting Federation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and New Zealand, including those for sex change.

“We recognize that gender identity in sport is a very sensitive and complex issue that requires a balance between human rights and equity on the field of play,” he said Kereyn smith, CEO of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

Hubbard, who won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and was sixth in 2019 after sustaining a major injury while competing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was already assured of an Olympic spot by finishing seventh in the + category 87 kilos and the first weightlifter from Oceania in the final list of the International Weightlifting Federation.

“When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sports career had probably come to an end. But their support, their encouragement, and their aroha (love, in Maori) carried me through the darkness, “he said.

The best total record of Hubbard in the classification she is 285 kilos, which places her among the most outstanding Olympians and with the possibility of hanging a medal in the Japanese capital.

In 2015 the IOC published guidelines that allow any transgender athlete to compete as a woman as long as their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months prior to their first competition.