New Zealand Retirement Fund Allocates 5% to Bitcoin

Kolin Lukas: Institutional acceptance of BTC is on the rise. New Zealand’s KiwiSaver appears to have accumulated exposure to Bitcoin in October 2020.

Photo Credit – CoinTelegraph

The KiwiSaver growth strategy, a $ 350 million retirement plan operated by New Zealand Wealth Funds Management, has allocated 5% of its assets to Bitcoin (BTC), underscoring the steady stream of institutional investors entering the trading space. digital assets.

Bitcoin’s striking similarities to gold were cited as one of the top reasons for entering the trade, according to James Grigor, chief investment officer at New Zealand Funds Management.

“If you’re happy to invest in gold, you can’t really rule out bitcoin,” he told Stuff, a New Zealand news agency, adding that BTC will appear in more KiwiSaver products over the next five years.

Grigor explained that his company first bought Bitcoin in October when it was valued at $ 10,000. To execute the operation, New Zealand Fund Management had to change its offering documents to allow cryptocurrency investments.

The price of Bitcoin peaked at $ 61,000 earlier this month, which would give KiwiSaver a 6x return in just five months. Although the price of Bitcoin has moderated over the past week, the pension fund is sitting on big gains from BTC.

Grigor explained that KiwiSaver is “largely built through traditional asset classes” but noted that “other opportunities present themselves.” In the case of Bitcoin, it is an asset class that could help “give people the best retirement they can get” through its aggressive composition.

While hedge funds and family offices have consistently embraced Bitcoin, pension funds are perhaps the slowest to embrace the digital asset class. The growth of institutional on-ramps could help accelerate the adoption narrative.

In the United States, Grayscale has noticed that pension funds are already entering digital assets.