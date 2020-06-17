New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. . / EPA / YOAN VALAT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commissioned the military on Wednesday to monitor borders and the quarantine centers opened in her country due to the COVID-19 pandemic., after detecting two new infections the day before due to control errors in two people from abroad and infected with the coronavirus.

Ardern, whose government has been praised for the early, drastic and effective response to the pandemic, took this action after learning that Two women who had arrived from the UK traveled some 650 kilometers, from Auckland to Wellington, without completing the mandatory quarantine period or undergoing any tests..

Both, who were authorized to travel six days after their arrival in the oceanic country, are infected with COVID-19, so the New Zealand authorities have contacted 320 other people who agreed with them to ask them to undergo tests to detect the virus.

It is an « unacceptable system failure, » Ardern snapped during a press conference. in which he announced the appointment of the chief defense assistant, Darryn Webb, to monitor all quarantine and isolation facilities and to audit the existing protocols and systems so that they are fully implemented.

This mistake « must not happen and must not be repeated, » said Ardern, firmly insisting that « the control of our borders must be rigorous. » And he considered « absolutely absurd » that they had not been examined before.

A warning sign on the first day that all restrictions for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are lifted in Nelson, New Zealand, on June 9, 2020. . / Tatsiana Chypsanava

« I think we need the rigor, confidence and discipline that the military can bringArdern told reporters.

Before those two imported cases were discovered, the Health Minister David Clark had stated that his country successfully eliminated COVID-19, which killed 22 people in the archipelago., of five million inhabitants.

« These two new cases clearly illustrate how the rules and guidelines implemented can fail when cases like this arise”Amanda Kvalsvig, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, told The Guardian newspaper. He added that such a situation could « easily » generate a regrowth that would reverse everything achieved by the country.

These two new infections break the 24-day record of coronavirus cases in the oceanic country, with 1,156 confirmed cases, including 22 deaths.

The Ardern government received praise for the way it contained the virus. However, the scientists cautioned that the new diagnoses showed how easily a « second wave » of infection could spread.

New Zealand imposed one of the strictest quarantines in the world last March when it had only 50 cases of COVID-19 and gradually relaxed its restrictions until it returned to normal practice on June 9.

