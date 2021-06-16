New Zealand Maori arrived in Antarctica 1,000 years before Europeans, research reveals

The history of contact with the frozen continent could hardly be explained without considering the arrival of the Maori from New Zealand.

The first humans to touch Antarctica were not Europeans. Unlike what the colonialist history could tell, new information collected by the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand highlights that it was the Maori of New Zealand who successfully traveled to the frozen continent in the 7th century, more than a millennium before the explorers from Europe.

A very long history of connection with the frozen continent

Photo: .

It was maritime expeditions that led the Maori from New Zealand to Antarctica. For centuries, although the historical evidence has always been, the academic study has dismissed this information in favor of the narrative of the European powers. Much of it is contained in the oral tradition of this town, as well as in carved records and textile art.

These records are known as “gray literature“According to coverage by Smithsonian Magazine. According to the information gathered for the investigation, it was not an expedition that was carried out to the pole, but rather it was a “very long history of connection with Antarctica“As noted by lead author Priscilla Wehi, a conservation biologist at the New Zealand Government Research Institute.

Traditional Maori stories reveal that the exploration of Antarctica is much earlier than previously thought. Oral epics of the Ngāti Rārua and Te Āti Awa ethnic groups narrate the adventures of their explorer heroes, who reached “a misty and dark place that the sun could not see”.

We suggest: Colonialism, memory and death: the countries that refuse to celebrate the birthday of Elizabeth II

It was not a coincidence

Photo: .

With these New Zealand stories and archetypes, it is clear that the arrival of Europeans to Antarctica in the 19th century was rather late in comparison. While British explorers proclaimed this ice territory as their own in 1820, the Maori they had already integrated it into their cosmogonic development.

For Meera Sabaratnam, an international relations scholar at SOAS University in London who was not involved in the study, this is no coincidence:

“It is not surprising that an expert human community in navigation and living near the Antarctic continent could have found it centuries before European trips to the same area,” says the expert.

According to the research carried out, New Zealand Maori, Polynesians and New Guineans They were already sailing these waters since 1500 BC Not only this. In addition to the scientific advances necessary to reach these latitudes, the narrative and cultural framework that united these peoples with Antarctica.

In this regard, Wehi points out that the research not only breaks with the European historical construct, but “[…] begins to build a richer and more inclusive image of Antarctica’s relationship with humanity ”, which it could hardly be achieved from the exclusive perspective of the Old Continent.

Keep reading:

The story of the Selk’nam, the people that were exterminated by the American ‘Indian hunters’

Aruká Juma, the last man of the Juma indigenous people of the Amazon, dies