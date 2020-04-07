David Clark Minister of Health in New Zealand called himself “idiot” after breaking with quarantine to take his family to the beach

EFE –

Clark admitted that his 20-kilometer journey was “a clear violation of the principles of confinement.”

The politician presented his resignation to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, but for now he will remain in office due to the health crisis.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced that she will relegate the government ladder to minister of healthDavid Clark, although he will maintain his position, despite skipping the confinement order by COVID-19.

“Under normal conditions I would have fired the Minister of Health. What he did is wrong and he has no excuses. But now my priority is our collective fight against COVID-19,” Ardern said in a statement.

“However, he has to pay it. He violated the (confinement) order. He will keep the portfolio of Health, but he loses his role as associate minister of Finance and is lowered to the lowest part of the government’s ladder,” said the president.

Clark had resigned after it was discovered that he walked with his family by a Beach 20 kilometers from his home during the first weekend of confinement orders.

“We cannot afford to be disturbed by efforts in the health sector. For this reason and only for this reason, Dr. Clark will continue in his position,” said Ardern.

New Zealand, who imposed the confinement on March 14, records to date 1,160 cases of the new coronavirus, including one dead.