New Zealand’s measures to prevent the spread of the virus were successful, but had an unexpected effect

By: Web Writing

Auckland.- New Zealand it can boast to the world that it has been spared the coronavirus pandemic; however, now they have another problem.

It is an unusual invasion of wild chickens, which have given more than one headache to the residents of western Auckland.

According to The Guardian, the plague of these birds has devastated gardens, orchards and the roots of the kauri trees (an emblematic species of the country).

Some people have felt compassion for chickens and fed them; However, this has brought another problem: food attracts rats.

The person in charge of solving this situation is the president of the Public Council of the Waitākere Ranges Region, Greg Presland.

« This has revived the old discrepancies in the town, » he said.

The problem, which seemed to have been eradicated, arose in 2008, when one of the residents of Auckland released two domesticated chickens that began to live independently.

In 2019, the population of these birds increased to 250 in New Zealand.