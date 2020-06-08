Although the coronavirus pandemic continues, New Zealand enjoys its best news in months. The last patient in New Zealand known to have a coronavirus has recovered. New Zealand is now lifting all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

New Zealand appeared to have completely eradicated the coronavirus, at least for the time being, after health authorities announced Monday that the last known patient had recovered.

The announcement was greeted with joy across the country, assuming that New Zealand, with 5 million people, would be one of the first to welcome fans back to sports stadiums, crowded concerts, and unrestricted seating flights after the coronavirus crisis, reported AP.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was identified, a period in which 40,000 tests have been done. Monday was also the first day since the end of February with no active cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident that the government had stopped the infections, although she should be prepared to continue working on it.

“We are confident that we have eliminated the spread of the virus in New Zealand for now, but the elimination is not a one-time, it is an ongoing effort,” he said at a press conference.

“Almost certainly we will see cases here again, and I want to say it once more, almost certainly we will see cases here again, and that is not an indication that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But when and if that happens, we have to make sure, and we are, that we are prepared, “he added.

New imported cases are likely to come as more people enter the country. For now, the border remains closed to everyone except citizens and residents, with some limited exceptions. All who enter must pass a quarantine.

Ardern announced that the government had agreed to remove all restrictions against the virus, except for border measures, starting at midnight.

“We can hold public events without limitations. Private events like weddings, functions and funerals without limitations, “said Ardern. “Retailing is back without limitations. Hospitality is back without limitations. Public transportation and travel across the country are fully open. ”

Experts note that various factors have helped the country of 5 million people eradicate the disease. Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave him vital time to watch outbreaks occur in other countries, and Ardern acted decisively by imposing strict confinement at the beginning of the pandemic.

The government will now focus on the country’s borders, where isolation and quarantine for newcomers will be maintained.

Just over 1,500 people were infected in New Zealand, and 22 of them died.

Eliminating the virus will not end the country’s economic problems. Thousands of people have lost their jobs. The tourism industry, which accounts for around 10% of the economy, has been particularly hard hit.

But Monday was a time of celebration for many. Ardern said that when she learned there were no more active cases, she had done a small dance in her living room before her daughter, Eve, who turns 2 this month. Ardern commented that the girl had no idea what was going on, but she was delighted to join the celebration.