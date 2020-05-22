New York, May 22 . .- The emblematic McSorley’s tavern, which some describe as the oldest Irish pub in New York, announced on Friday that it will reopen its doors after the longest closure in its 166-year history, according to their announcements. owners, who warned that only takeout food and drink will be offered.

“Everybody at McSorley’s wants to go back to work and who are we to stop them,” said a brief statement posted on the official Facebook page of this store, located at 15 7th Street, in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

The tavern, whose decor takes parishioners back to New York from another era, claims to have installed disinfectant gel dispensers, even though they “don’t harmonize with the old wood” that characterizes the bar’s decor.

The important thing, the bosses assure, is that they are already “ready to return social and commercial life to their historic” place, where they will continue to offer their reduced menu of food and drink: Burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches, and beer of the house: blonde or toasted.

Over the next few weeks, it will open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., following in the wake of other bars and restaurants in the city that have started serving drinks but do not allow it to be consumed indoors.

The closure of any non-essential business, decreed by the New York authorities on March 20, allowed liquor stores, bars and restaurants to continue serving the public but only offering food and drink to go, which led many businesses to prefer to close the closure.

With the fall in the numbers of deaths and infections, the eye is increasingly on the next reopening of the city, especially after Mayor Bill de Blasio said today that he hopes to start the reactivation in the first or second week of June.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 15,442 people have died in New York City, one of the largest outbreaks of the pandemic worldwide.

Since the middle of the month, several counties in New York state, especially the more rural ones, have begun to resume activity. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo has not yet given a date for the city of skyscrapers and has limited himself to saying that it will reopen when the data indicates that it can be done safely.

