New York will illuminate this Sunday some of its most emblematic places to celebrate that this Monday the first stage of reopening begins

NY It will illuminate this Sunday some of its most emblematic places to pay tribute to the work of its citizens against the pandemic and celebrate the reopening of the Big Apple, which on Monday enters its phase 1.

The skyscrapers of One World Trade Center and Rockefeller Center, the station bridge Grand central and several public administration headquarters, among others, will be dyed blue and gold and the words “New York Tough” (something like “New York is hard”) will be projected on them, a slogan that refers to the reputation of resilience of the city and its inhabitants.

Other well-known points within the state will also light up, including Niagara Falls.

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and many people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together has been extraordinary, “defended the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, when announcing the initiative.

NYC enters Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow. New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart. Let’s keep being smart. #NYTough – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2020

According to Cuomo, NY It has not only managed to “flatten the curve”, but has “doubled” it thanks to the effort and commitment of its citizens.

“New Yorkers should be proud of their achievement“Stressed the politician, highlighting how it has been possible to reduce the number of infections in just a few weeks.

New York has been one of the main centers of the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 30 thousand dead in the state, the vast majority in the five districts of the Big Apple.

On the last day, 45 deaths were recorded, as reported this Sunday Cuomo, which is a small rebound from the previous day’s 35, the lowest number recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Yesterday New York did 60,435 COVID tests. Only 781 of the tests were positive – about 1%. That’s very good news. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 7, 2020

The city of NY tomorrow it will reopen its economy with a first phase in which the construction, industry and retail sectors will return, but with many limitations.

With information from .