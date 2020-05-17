NEW YORK – Have you ever wanted to make your mark in an iconic place in New York City? Now New Yorkers have the opportunity.

The iconic flags around

of the Rockefeller Center skating rink, which generally represent the

countries recognized by the United Nations will be replaced by flags

designed by New Yorkers.

Tishman Speyer announced the

“Flag Project” to give residents the opportunity to

show your love for the city and present works of art that celebrate everything

that makes the Big Apple special.

“That is our aspiration to

Rockefeller Center in 2020, just like when it was first built

almost 90 years ago, a place that symbolizes strength, perseverance and

New York City beauty. The Flag Project is a

opportunity to honor the city and the people who created our campus

and reaffirm our commitment to public art, “said EB Kelly,

Managing Director of Tishman Speyer who oversees the Rockefeller Center.

“We are delighted to give New Yorkers the opportunity to create works

originals to display around the beloved skating rink. We’re

excited to unveil the group of acclaimed and emerging artists who will

part of this exhibit and we encourage New Yorkers from all

artistic skills to present your creations to have the opportunity to

show your love for New York. ”

The inscriptions are

open until June 30, 2020. Tishman Speyer will choose 192 designs, which

is the number of flags around the track at Rockefeller Center, and each

one will be plastered on an 8×5 foot flag. The winners will be shown together

as part of a temporary exhibition in August later this year.

It will be one of the few times

that the flags of nations are not replaced with uniform flags.

During the fourth of July, American flags are flown; during the

annual Pride celebration, rainbow flags are waved; and during the

Christmas season silver and gold flags are seen.

A handful of artists and

Notable New Yorkers will join the general public in creating the designs.

The Bandera Project aims to bring New Yorkers together and celebrate the

community during and in response to the difficult times caused by the

coronavirus, said Tishman Speyer.

Guidelines, templates and tips can be found on the Rockefeller Center website, and designs can also be submitted online.

Artists can also

send a physical version of the complete template and a photo of your work

Mail art on behalf of The Flag Project to 45 Rockefeller

Plaza, Rockefeller Center, New York, New York, 10011.

News and updates

about The Flag Project can also be found on the Twitter page, the

Rockefeller Center Instagram account and Facebook profile.

.