New Yorkers will also elect the Manhattan Comptroller, Ombudsman and Attorney

In recent days New Yorkers have finally started to get a little deeper into the elections that will define the political future of New York City for years to come, which culminate this Tuesday, June 22, with the official day of voting. And along with the mayoral races, the five-county presidencies and the seats of the City Council, Three important positions will also be at stake: that of Municipal Comptroller, that of Ombudsman and that of Manhattan prosecutor.

And in the fight for those offices, more than a dozen candidates of all political positions in the Democratic Party have been fighting, lining up cannons to try to convince the 3.4 million of active Democratic voters in the city, they are the best option.

In the contest for the position of Comptroller, which this year will leave Scott Stringer, who in turn competes for the Mayor’s Office, the fight is being waged by the current president of the Municipal Council, Corey Johnson, who with the progressive councilor Brad Lander, lead the polls, along with the state senator Brian benjamin, the journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, the businessman and activist Zachary Iscol, the senator Kevin parker and the assemblyman David Weprin.

On the vision they have built to assume the role of Comptroller, a position that is responsible for auditing the City’s agencies, managing five public pension funds, and ensuring the efficient spending of the New York budget, candidate corey johnson, stressed that he will continue to fight from that office for vulnerable and immigrant communities.

“As Controller, my number one goal is make sure this city works for everyoneNo matter who they are, what neighborhood they live in or where they come from. I have detailed plans to help immigrants and the Latino community, including creating a new program called the CLIMB Fund, which provides low-cost financing to Latino and Black-owned businesses. ” Johnson commented.

“I will also use the audit function to ensure that city agencies serving immigrants provide high-quality services and making them accessible to people who do not speak English as their first language,” added the aspiring candidate. Municipal Comptroller.

Corey johnson further undertakes to carry “A top-down review” of the hiring process, to make sure nonprofits serving immigrant communities get the funding they need.

“I am proud of my history fighting side by side with the Latino and immigrant community in New York City. Even last year, at the height of an unprecedented budget deficit, the Council funded vital programs to help immigrants, such as CUNY Citizenship Now and the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project, and we rejected Donald Trump’s Director of ICE on the New York City, ”said Johnson, who is supported by councilors in his aspirations. Ydanis Rodríguez and Francisco Moya, the president of the Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Ombudsman, Jumaane Williams

For its part, candidate Brad Lander, who has the support of the most progressive sector of the Democratic Party, including Congresswoman Alexandría Ocasio-Cortéz, warns that if she reaches the Comptroller’s Office,

it will bring under the belt the bad actors of the municipal agencies.

“My goal is for the City Government to do more for the communities. This pandemic has shown the devastating consequences of not having taken care of the communities as they deserved, neither the immigrants nor the Latino communities. Many died and others continued to work in risky situations, such as deliveries, in a City that can and should do more for themCommented the councilman for Brooklyn. “That’s why I’m going to focus on making the government work better and promoting equity, making agencies better accessible to those who need it.”

Lander, who has been a faithful ally of the community struggle of organizations such as Make the Road NY, He warned that although he is clear that the Comptroller cannot make changes in the government’s actions by himself, it does have the power to organize and fight for the communities.

“I am going to fight for affordable housing, because the problem is that the City spends a lot of money on what it calls low-cost housing, but what they are doing is giving real estate developers privileges that are not good for communities. ”Said the politician. “I will also continue to fight to protect undocumented people, to keep ICE out and to be an independent official who only works for the benefit of the people.”

For the position of Ombudsman, engineer Theo Chino, and the former radio host Anthony Herbert They seek to unseat the current chief official of that office, Jumaane Williams, who according to polls has such a wide lead that it almost assures him that he will continue in his position.

“I think the Public Defender should be given additional tools to hold government to account, root out corruption, and better serve New Yorkers. The power of subpoena and the addition of voting rights in the council, beyond the introduction of legislation, are two concrete ways to achieve these objectives ”, assures the current Ombudsman, who renewed his promise to protect immigrant communities. .

“The hardworking immigrants who are part of the fabric of our communities must feel safe in their homes and be able to go to their jobs, schools and government offices without fear. I am a strong supporter of the New York State DREAM Act and would advocate for relief from deportation for parents of citizens Americans. We must also fully fund the legal services fund for undocumented immigrants, end court raids and investigate arrests of activists, “added Williams, who also advocates for criminal justice reform and unequal treatment of people. of color in the prison system.

The councilman and candidate for Comptroller, Brad Lander, at an Easter event a couple of months ago, vows to continue fighting for immigrants to get to win

For him Manhattan District Attorney, whose winner in the elections, like the winners of the other contests, must be measured in the general elections of November, compete Tahanie Aboushi, Alvin Bragg Jr., Elizabeth Crotty, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, Diana Florence, Lucy Lang, Eliza Orlins and Dan Quart.

Diana Florence, former director of the construction fraud unit at the Manhattan prosecutor’s office, has focused her campaign on fighting power crimes, gender-based violence, corruption, housing fraud and cybercrime.

One of the most important junctures that this position represents, left by the current prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, is that they could inherit the investigation against the Trump organization, which was recently passed to a grand jury.

