Known as the « snowbirds, » literally the snow birds, New Yorkers no longer come to Florida only in winter. More and more people settle here to escape the cold and taxes and to have a better quality of life, according to those who sell them houses and apartments

« When I went to a Marlins game against the Mets in Miami, I saw that there are more fans of the New York team than the local team, » Armando Codina, a well-known Miami real estate developer, tells Efe, indicating that they are everywhere. .

Arrived in the United States from Cuba in 1961, the president of Codina Partners created the website unhappynewyorkers.com in 2019 with a message addressed to people who are fed up with New York: come to the south of Florida.

That website has made more New Yorkers are interested in his real estate projects Downtown Doral, located in Doral, a city near Miami, and Maple-Ridge, in Ave María, near Naples (southeast of Florida), according to a telephone interview.

THE « BIG APPLE » EXODUS

The connection between New York and Miami « has always » existed, but it has taken new forms from the exodus that since years before COVID-19 the « Big Apple » is suffering.

In 2018, 100 people per day moved from New York and in 2019 the number climbed to more than 200 according to data from the moving companies, the businessman emphasizes to add that not only people leave, but also companies.

Precisely Florida It was the state where the most Americans moved to establish their residence in 2019, according to the U-Haul company, which rents vehicles for those who make their own moves.

« New York is unlivable, » says Codina.

Dezer Development President Gil Dezer is also benefiting from this stream of New Yorkers toward Florida which is no longer just for the season.

The reasons for the exodus are varied. For Dezer, who is a New Yorker, the main one is taxes.

FISCAL AGOBIO

« A person who lives in New York and earns a million dollars a year is going to save a minimum of $ 120,000 in taxes (12%), with which they can pay a mortgage in Miami, » he explains to Efe.

Unlike in FloridaNew York residents pay state and local taxes and have been unable to deduct them from their federal taxes for a few years by a law promoted by President Donald Trump, born in Queens, New York.

The ruler significantly changed his New York legal residence in 2019 to Florida, he said, annoyed at how they had treated him New Yorkers since he got to the White House.

The weather, security, favorable business laws, being able to live better with less money and the possibility of enjoying the sea all year round also count, Codina and Dezer agree.

In addition, thanks to teleworking, the escaped from New York can maintain their occupations, which is why many demand to have a space to set up an office in their new home in FloridaCodina says.

THE LAST DROP

COVID-19, which has affected New York in an exceptional way, is the « last straw, » according to Codina.

The exodus started a long time ago with the richest people, but now the middle class is also leaving, as is the case in California for similar reasons.

When the pandemic broke out in March Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis accused the New Yorkers, which he said arrived on crowded flights, having brought the virus with them.

Dezer, who is one of the developers of the exclusive real estate project Residences by Armani / Casa, indicates that it is true that many went ahead to the confinement and flew south of Florida, which is only two and a half hours by plane from New York.

Those without a second residence mostly opted to rent houses or apartments for six months to « test ». As he says, the rich New Yorkers They pay $ 15,000 to $ 200,000 a month for those properties.

Both are surprised by the sales they have made in the midst of a pandemic, despite the fact that the forecasts were « zero ».

Codina points out that in April and May 2020 they sold 15 houses of the project in Ave María, six more than in the same period of 2019, while Downtown Doral, with prices between 600,000 and one million dollars, sold 35, four more than in 2019.

Dezer sold two units of the Residences by Armani / Casa in April and May, one for $ 4.5 million and one for $ 3.5 million, and is about to close four other sales.

Louis Birdman, developer of the One Thousand Museum building, the work of the Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, points out that in the last 90 days they have had a wave of stakeholders from the northeast of the country and has made sales for $ 75 million.

« We have seen our buyers prioritize things that only the south of the Florida it can offer, including access and ocean views, ease of living, bigger condos and value on the market, « says Birdman.