15 minutes. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Sunday of the risk of the coronavirus coming back as a “boomerang” if citizens relax precautions, after good weather has taken thousands out of the house over the weekend.

De Blasio, in a press conference, warned that an increase in new cases of COVID-19 would delay the “reopening” of the city. In addition, he asked the population to continue avoiding meetings and covering their faces in places where it is not possible to maintain a safe distance.

On Saturday, the New York police handed out fifty summons to people who were breaking those rules, mainly in parks. However, the mayor stressed that the vast majority of the inhabitants are acting with great responsibility.

In addition, they arrested three individuals after an incident that allegedly started because they were not respecting measures to stop the pandemic.

According to authorities, that episode led to the opening of an internal investigation, after complaints were received about the actions of the agents, who can be seen violently reducing two young African-Americans in a video that circulated on social networks. .

De Blasio insisted that the police will not allow meetings in public places, even if they are small, since they pose a high risk of regrowth.

New York reinforced the police presence in points such as parks, which were quite full due to the good weather and after weeks of confinement.

More food distribution

De Blasio also announced that the City Council wants to increase the food it distributes to help the large number of people who have lost their income due to the pandemic or who cannot leave their homes as risk groups.

Currently the city has the capacity to distribute more than three million rations a week. However, the mayor noted that seeks to increase it to a million daily.

To do this, he asked for collaboration from community organizations that can manage distribution points and commercial kitchens that prepare food, especially in certain more disadvantaged neighborhoods.

New York City is the great epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States. According to the latest available data, more than 18,000 confirmed deaths were reported or probable for this disease in this area.