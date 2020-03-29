Although quarantine for the city was ruled out, New York authorities asked to avoid travel. The recommendation to avoid travel in New York affects more than 8 million people in the city. Defeating the coronavirus will take “weeks and weeks and weeks,” the New York governor warned after the recommendation to avoid travel.

New York authorities asked its residents to avoid trips that are not essential to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Health authorities asked millions of residents in and around New York City to avoid non-essential travel due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the region, while the death toll was rising in the United States and Europe, and countries like Russia and Vietnam tightened restrictions on travel and business, the AP reported.

The recommendation not to travel was issued on Saturday night, after the number of confirmed deaths from the new virus in the United States exceeded 2,000, more than double than two days earlier.

The warning affected the city’s 8.6 million people, the most affected municipality in the United States, and residents of the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The recommendation cited “extensive community broadcasting” in the area and urged people to avoid travel for 14 days.

Infections worldwide exceeded 660,000 people, with more than 30,000 deaths among new cases, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States was the country with the most patients with 120,000 confirmed cases. Five other countries had higher death rates: Italy, Spain, China, Iran, and France. Italy had more than 10,000 deaths, more than any other country.

The disease spread to important cities in the United States, such as Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago, and to rural areas of the country, with sources of infection in locations in the north-central part of the country and ski resorts in the Rockies.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus would take “weeks and weeks and weeks.” The United Nations, which is based in New York City, donated 250,000 masks to the town. Cuomo postponed the state primaries for the presidential elections from April 28 to June 23.

In its travel warning, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said employees of road freight, the food chain, financial services and other sectors were exempt. The governors of the three states, they noted, had “full discretion” on how to apply the recommendation.

Cuomo and the governors of the other states had previously rejected a suggestion by President Donald Trump that he proposed imposing a quarantine on the region.

Cuomo said that this would be illegal, an economic catastrophe and not very productive, given that the virus had already reached other areas.

In Detroit, which has a large low-income population, the death toll rose to 31, with 1,381 cases identified by noon Saturday.