New Yorkers and mayoral candidates on fire after elections without immediate results

East Tuesday June 22, New York City experienced a day that went from sunny to heavily rainy, in what seemed to be a reflection of primary elections for Mayor that the Big Apple had, without a clear panorama, where despite having already come out some first results of the preliminary count, there is still nothing written.

Although the most recent polls showed the president of Brooklyn, Eric AdamsUp front, things could change or stay, all depending on how voters responded to the new electoral method in order of preference, which is estimated to take up to a week or more before a final result is issued.

This Tuesday, in what was for the candidates who aspire to succeed to Bill de Blasio his last outing to the ring in search of the Democratic nomination, everyone showed their best face and gave free rein sharing with followers and voters.

Eric Adams He woke him up early for election day, and very at 6:30 in the morning he went to his polling station in Bed-Stuy, amid cheers and demonstrations of support, where there were tears after getting emotional talking about his mother, who died ago a couple of months, in the middle of the campaign. He then visited the Bronx, Manhattan and met with voters and youth.

Andrew Yang, who preferred to vote early last week, smiled at a Chelsea polling place and then went to the Bronx, where he said he was ready to win and “switch” to New York.

Meanwhile, Maya wiley She was in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, bragging that she had dancing shoes and that she would wait for the results with great patience, while she was also seen taking a short ride aboard an electric motorcycle.

Kathryn Garcia He was in various parts of the city, and between his stops he met with health workers and accompanied his brother to vote.

The other candidate for Mayor and who currently occupies the office of Comptroller, Scott stringer, was captured among other moments greeting Upper East Side voters, in the company of his wife, while another candidate, Shau ​​Donovan, was very friendly with his supporters and volunteers in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, as well as Diane morales with yours.

Adams campaign closure

In the evening, Eric Adams held a campaign closing event in the heart of Brooklyn, in Schimanski, in which some of his supporters and volunteers gathered, waiting for a speech that he would give at around 11 a.m. night.

Jose Bayona, a member of the campaign and head of Latino media, was optimistic about the eventual triumph of his candidate and stressed that if Adams reaches the mayor’s office, he would represent more protections and opportunities for all New Yorkers, with Latinos being a priority.

“Eric is a man who has always been with our community. With his actions, he has shown to be open to the Latino community and I have no doubt that when he arrives at City Hall, Latinos will have weight and the opportunities will be there, ”said Bayona, who warned that although patience will be needed to wait for the final results, maybe next week, hope they will be accepted by all.

Jose Bayona, talks about Eric Adams’ campaign

“These elections are crucial because the recovery of the city depends on them, and we hope that the count will be done well, because they have to be elections with solid results, that represent all New Yorkers and that must be respected by all, as already Eric said what he will do ”, commented the Colombian.

Teresa Garcia, a Mexican activist for immigrant rights, who supported the Brooklyn president in his campaign from the beginning, backed his support by ensuring that the main reason he expects Adams to be elected Mayor is because, he said, unlike others candidates, has always been active in the Latino community with actions and presence.

“Our community has been the victim of racial attacks, robberies and murders. Eric has always been there helping the community to solve these problems. He was the only candidate who was present at the vigils of Francisco Villalba, the food delivery man killed for defending his bicycle, ”García said.