New Yorkers 30 and Older Authorized to Get Vaccinated Starting Tuesday

Starting this Tuesday at 8 am, the New Yorkers 30 and Older May Make Vaccine Appointments against the coronavirus in all available sites in the state, as announced on Monday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who also added that immunization eligibility will drop to age 16 on April 6.

“Today we take a monumental step in the fight to defeat the COVID. Starting March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 and older will be able to get vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible on April 6, well before the May 1 deadline set by the White House“Said the Governor.

The announcement occurs at the moment when more than 9 million people have already been vaccinated, of the 19 million people in the state, which represents that at least 30% of all New Yorkers have already received at least one dose. In the past 24 hours alone, Cuomo reported, 171,419 doses were administered at all available vaccination sites in New York.

“As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will strive to make the vaccine accessible to all communities to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color that are often left behind,” he said. the governor, added that already we can see the light at the end of the tunnel“But until we get there, it’s more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance themselves, and follow all safety guidelines.”

Despite the good news, the Government warned that the vast network of vaccine distribution in the state and the increase in the population eligible to be immunized still far exceed the supply of doses from the federal government. And because of this limited supply, they encouraged New Yorkers to be patient and advised them not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination in New York: