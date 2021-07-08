New Yorker suffered deadly skydiving accident in Pennsylvania



He had extensive experience in parachute jumping.

Photo: Balakrishnan Raman / Pexels

Frank Kancso, a Staten Island (NYC) resident, died in a skydiving accident in eastern Pennsylvania, despite having extensive experience in the practice.

State Police in Monroe County reported that a Bushkill emergency medical team was called to the Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center around 2:30 pm Monday, where they found the man. unconscious on the ground in the landing area.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said Kancso, 35, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. A autopsy Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, detailed ABC News.

The state police, county coroner, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating, and the prosecutor’s office was notified. Police said Kancso he was an experienced skydiver who had completed thousands of jumps.

It was the second fatal accident of its kind in recent months at the same site. In April, Edward Harney, 74, of Paramus, NJ, was killed when his parachute opened, but somehow separated from him during a jump from 14,000 feet with three other jumpers, authorities said.

Frank Kancso died at Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center in Monroe County, where Paramus, NJ resident Edward Francis Harney was killed last April. #dailyvoice #skydiving https://t.co/9AwtKA0AMb – DV Bergen County (@DVBergen) July 6, 2021