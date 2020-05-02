New York —

The WBC heavyweight champion backed down and will now look to have more than two fights before hanging up his gloves.

The 31-year-old boxer believes that he still has plenty of years left in his professional career.

Photo:

Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions / Courtesy

After Tyson Fury said he would retire after fighting twice more, the WBC heavyweight champion backed down and He stated that he will not hang up the gloves before he turns 40.

“I’ll be back and have two more fights, and hopefully we’ll sail into the sunset,” he told ITV in the UK two months ago, after the fight in which he defeated Deontay Wilder.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he no longer plans to retire after two more fights and instead hopes to continue boxing until he is 40. #garradeportiva boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/F3IcL3Utp4 – garradeportivatudn (@ garradeportiva1) May 2, 2020

However, in a recent interview with ESPN, the boxer expressed his change of mind: “I’m going to fight until I’m 40 years old. I’ve been thinking about that, and there’s not much else to do anyway. So yeah, I could keep fighting. I don’t see anyone out there who can challenge me anyway. I crushed the best over there in the ring, the toughest opponent is Deontay Wilder, and we all saw what happened to him last time“

For now, the 31 year old boxer is focused on finding his next rival, which could well be Anthony Joshua in the Middle East, according to reports from different media, such as the same ESPN network, although it is unknown, since Fury still has an obligation to face Wilder for the third time in a fight., which has been tentatively rescheduled for later this year or early next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Arum unsure if or when Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 will happen https://t.co/CbAs3bQkpe pic.twitter.com/FzjQKmpssZ – Box Fan Expo (@BoxFanExpo) May 1, 2020

.