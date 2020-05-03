New York —

Dismay in the artistic environment, days after the death of Óscar Chávez

The COVID-19 continues to fill the world with regret and the Mexican artistic medium is no exception. After the death of Óscar Chávez, who presented symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, this weekend it is reported that the singer Yoshio is in critical condition.

“We inform you that Yoshio is in critical condition. He is intubated and sedated, we are waiting for advances in his state of health. We deeply appreciate all your messages and prayers, we will inform you as we have more news here. The family“Is read in the official account of the also actor and radio announcer.

We inform you that Yoshio is in critical condition. He is intubated and sedated, we are waiting for advances in his state of health.

We deeply appreciate all your messages and prayers, we will inform you as we have more news here.

The Family 🙏 – Yoshio (@YoshioOficial) May 3, 2020

Famous as Carlos Cuevas and Carmen Salinas They asked on Saturday for the health of his partner, obviously dismayed.

To all my dear colleagues and friends, I beg you to join us in prayer for the health of the Great Singer. YOSHIO is hospitalized in XOCO. Very recorded to all Drs. And XOCO nurses help YOSHIO Gran Cantante to get ahead. Carmen Salinas. – Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo) May 3, 2020

“I want to inform you that today I was admitted to the Xoco Hospital on suspicion of COVID-19. I appreciate all your prayers. Hugs! ”Yoshio wrote hours before it was confirmed that he was in intensive care.

The disease has left more than 2,000 dead in Mexico and hundreds of thousands of infected. The maximum peak is expected to arrive between May 6-10.

Cecilia Romo, actress of Televisa in shows like “As the saying goes”, also got the coronavirus and has seen her life compromised.

