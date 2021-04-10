New York Yankees today latest news rumors trade rumors Gleyber Torres for Trevor Story Major League Baseball 2021

Should the Yankees from New York to consider change to Gleyber Torres for Trevor story this season 2021 from MLB?

Teams MLB They generally wait until Memorial Day before making their first big appraisal of what they have. This enables organizations to avoid knee-jerk movements and overreaction from a small sample size. Clubs typically wait until near the July 31 non-exemption deadline before making major changes, as time allows for a separation of suitors and contenders, while deadlines force a reduction in bids.

But the Yankees They should call the Colorado Rockies today and offer to Gleyber Torres for Trevor storyBecause Torres’ defensive deficiencies at shortstop don’t come from a small sample.

However, the YankeeWill they do that? It seems that they will not. The Yankees have become more and more coldly logical over the years and not will change to Gleyber Torres a talented 24-year-old player who cannot be a free agent until after the 2024 season for a player like Trevor Story in his lead up to free agency. Not when they can wait until the offseason and just buy Story or, probably better, Corey Seager, who would not only solve their shortstop problem, but also provide a needed high-end left-handed bat.

Although that would not affect the Yankees through the 2022 season. The Yankees are winning now and must wonder if they can win a championship in 2021 with Gleyber Torres at shortstop. Trevor story He’s an excellent defender, a better base runner than Torres, and he’s probably a better hitter too.

DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado, in their early days with the St. Louis Cardinals, have shown that a good hitter is a good hitter, even off the high ground at Coors Field.

But it has been quite a while since a title of the Yankees. So if not now, when? Do the Yankees want to put another year on Gerrit Cole’s arm without the best chance of winning? Let LeMahieu slide deeper into his thirties? The Yankees defense is poor overall.

Last week, Orlando Arcia and Rougned Odor traded on the same day. The Yankees they got Odor, who, in addition to being left-handed, compounds their problems by being too all or nothing on offense and not much on defense. Arcia would have made more sense as a late-game defensive option to replace Gleyber TorresEspecially since Tyler Wade’s defensive game, like Torres’s, has slipped so far this year.

With a change for Trevor story the Yankees They would do what they did with Aroldis Chapman in 2016, but in reverse. When in that year they got to Gleyber TorresHe was a promoted prospect who, if tampered with, would have seven years of service. Now, this year he has three more years of control as an established player.

Among four executives from MLB that are not of the Yankees nor the Rockies. One loved the possible change of Gleyber Torres for Trevor story. But the other three said the years of control are so valuable that the Yankees were giving way too much for a few months of Story.

The Yankees want to stay below the luxury tax threshold and take over the entire contract Trevor story I would push them. So to gain access to the additional three years of control of Gleyber Torres On Story after 2021, Colorado would have to pay the difference between what’s left in Story’s $ 18.5 million pact this year and Torres’s $ 4 million.

Or maybe the Yankees they would have to try to amplify the possible change of Gleyber Torres for Trevor story. Could the Yankees add prospects (Deivi Garcia?) To Torres and also acquire Rockies ace German Márquez (controlled until 2024)? The Marlins, for example, need young hitters to marry their high-level young pitchers. Could Torres go there for Pablo Lopez and the prospects with the Yankees keeping Lopez for his rotation, but redirecting the prospects and some of his youngsters to the Rockies for Story?

Initially, when trying to move Arenado, the Rockies wanted pieces ready for the game. MLB in return before taking Austin Gombers and his prospects. So Colorado could go either way. But the four executives couldn’t imagine the Rockies better than Gleyber Torres, or the prospects Torres could bring, for Trevor story in his year before free agency.

Trevor storyEspecially after the bad ending with Arenado in Colorado, he doesn’t seem like he wants to stay long with the Rockies. Therefore, they must trade him or receive draft pick compensation when Story goes to free agency.

The rumor of the industry MLB is that the Texas Rangers will push hard next offseason to sign Story, who is from outside Dallas. But the Yankees they can see how the marriage is going and decide if they want to bid to keep it.

The Yankees They would have a lot of information on Trevor Story from LeMahieu, who is a friend of Story and was his double play partner in Colorado for three years. The Yankees hoped their next big deal would be to retain Aaron Judge or Gleyber Torres. But another injury earlier this season for Judge offers further evidence that he’s probably too risky for a long-term contract, especially since he can’t be a free agent until after his 30-year season. As for Torres, with LeMahieu signed for six years, his most capable position, second baseman, is locked. LeMahieu could trade to first, but Brian Cashman has indicated that the value of the deal for LeMahieu is having him in second, plus the team wants Luke Voit’s bat early on.

The Yankees they can continue to put the round piece in the square hole by playing Gleyber Torres at shortstop. They can wait until the offseason and buy a shortstop. But this organization should have a greater sense of urgency. If not now when?.

With information from Joel Sherman.

