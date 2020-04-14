Hank Streinbrenner, who was once thought to be the public face of the New York Yankees, died today at 63 years of age after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

George Streinbrenner’s eldest son was surrounded by his family. The NY Post published that Hank’s death is unrelated to the new coronavirus.

On April 2, Hank turned 63 years old. He is the older brother of Hal, Jessica and Jennifer, the heirs of the Yankees upon the death of their father.

Hank had given up his public role as head of the Yankees in recent years, allowing Hal to become the public face of the franchise.

