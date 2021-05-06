New York Yankees begin to wake up in 2021 season

Once again the New York Yankees are in the media focus of all baseball experts and it could not, it cannot be different, because we are talking about the best team in the world, tradition, mystique, the dream of millions on the planet they live their lives amid the black and white stripes of the Bronx Bomber uniform.

With almost 30 games played in the current contest and after the end of the month of April; the reality of the New York cast has changed ostensibly, since the subseries they faced against the Atlanta Braves.

To begin with, we could start from the fact that the last season in which the Yankees had a negative record like the current one was in 1998, when they started with a 5-8 forge and, what happened ?; well, they were World Series champions for the second year in a row back then, beating the San Diego Padres in the final.

At this point, beyond the cabals and superfluous theories, it is still too early to rule out or emphasize something regarding the performance of the Bombers in the season; since at the moment of writing this text, there were more than 130 games to play.

The current context is painted even so that history repeats itself, since the Padres have one of the best squads today and here the possibility of watching a World Series with these protagonists excites everyone; more when this season of 1998 as precedent.

At the time of writing, the Yankees completed the sweep against the Detroit Tigers and added a 7-3 performance in their last 10 games to equalize wins and losses.

With the possible awakening of right-hander Corey Kluber, winner of the last game against the Tigers and the quality starts of right-hander Jameson Taillon, the nuances begin to turn different; Well, if Kluber and Taillon start to win and join Gerrit Cole; the story will be another.

Similarly, all is not bad for the Mules, as Giancarlo Stanton has started in a way that is reminiscent of his performance 4 years ago when he won the MVP while playing for the Miami Marlins.

If Stanton and Judge stay healthy, their contribution will be immeasurable; in addition Gleyber Torres must also raise his numbers and start to perform, as well as DJ le Mahieu.

Dear readers, the Bombers have everything to prevail and that is a fact, especially in a tournament as long as this one of 162 games.

The king has not died gentlemen, let’s give time to time.