New York Yankees, already vaccinated, test positive for covid-19

(Bloomberg) – The New York Yankees are experiencing a virus outbreak among vaccinated personnel.

Eight fully inoculated members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including shortstop Gleyber Torres, who also caught the virus during the offseason, the Yankees said in a statement Thursday.

All those who tested positive are currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa, Florida, while Major League Baseball (MLB) and the New York State Department of Health advise the club.

New York is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

The Yankees reached a vaccination threshold in late April, allowing the team to relax some health and safety protocols, MLB.com reported.

Original Note: Vaccinated Yankees Test Positive for Covid, Forcing Quarantine

