Tara Reade, who was an assistant in the Senate, and has accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment, believes that the president should withdraw from the presidential race. and be accountable. Reade also believes it is too late for the former vice president to apologize.

Reade said in an interview on NBC that she would make her complaint under oath and that she would be willing to face an interrogation. When asked by interviewer Megyn Kelly if she would be willing to face a polygraph test, Reade said she would agree if “Joe Biden (also) takes one. But I am not a criminal ”, she clarified.

“You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be accountable. You should not run for [ser] the President of the United States, ”said the former assistant when asked to say a few words to the man who will almost certainly be the Democratic candidate called to remove Trump from the White House.

Reade admitted that he “wished” that Biden will retire from the electoral race but does not expect him to. Kelly released excerpts from the interview Thursday, which took place the day before.

Reade has accused Biden of sexually accusing her in 1993, when she worked in the then senator’s office. According to his testimony, which quotes The New York Times, the Democratic candidate the pushed against the wall in a Senate hallway and inserted his fingers.

The former vice president Biden has strongly denied the accusation. “It is not true”Biden said last week in an interview on MSNBC. “I am saying unequivocally that it never, never happened,” he said. Democratic women like Nancy Pelosi or Elizabeth Warren have made public their endorsement of their party partner.

