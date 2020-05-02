New York —

Despite the tender image of the Cuban with her daughter, many fans hope that Elizabeth Gutiérrez will return to Telemundo soap operas and that she will soon find a new love

From before the quarantine period due to coronavirus began William Levy had stopped appearing on social networks. The Cuban had not made an appearance on the Instagram accounts of his children, much less with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who is said to be his ex-partner now.

But today through her daughter’s Instagram Kailey Levy the protagonist of “In the Arms of an Assassin” ‘has returned’ to public life and thus exposes that he continues to be with his children.

In the recording, the minor appears dancing, while the Cuban has his back to her and only reacts with a smile when he sees her dance in front of the camera.

Kailey admits that her dad is “cuter than yours”, a comment she makes as a joke in her Instagram brief, but she also claims that the video would have turned out better if he had danced alongside her.

William and Elizabeth They have always said that they will be united because together with their children they are a family. However, in the last few months, both have collaborated so that the rumors about a possible separation intensify around them, since they stay firmly away from each other and do not deny the constant claims that ensure that their romance has ended.

Therefore many would like to see the actress resume her career in Telemundo soap operas, and also find a new love.

