New York —

“El Pistolero” will undergo numerous medical tests to determine if he will be able to train with his companions soon

Suarez underwent knee surgery on his right leg on January 12.

Photo:

Ismael Arroyo / Imago7

Almost 4 months after the knee surgery he underwent, the Barcelona striker, Luis Suárez, could be ready to go back to training in the coming days, when the team puts aside the quarantine and can resume some of its activities, but it will all depend on the response of the Uruguayan body, as it They will perform several tests and that will define if you get a medical discharge or not, according to sources close to the club who spoke to ESPN.

From home we continue training sof # sofibalbi #Yomequedoencasa pic.twitter.com/Tsg5tyCPvi – Luis Suarez (@ LuisSuarez9) March 25, 2020

Suarez underwent surgery on his right knee on January 12 for a discomfort in his right meniscus. Because of this, he has not played a game since the defeat of his team against Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, which was played in Saudi Arabia on January 9.

The Gunner has completed rehabilitation ordered by the medical staff; however, due to the unusual situation, in which the coronavirus caused the player to do their exercises at home, There are still some doubts about the possible result.

A little dance with my dwarf !! 👧🏽❤️🕺🏻 # Delfi #Lapintaeslodemenos #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/ut2t10iL7H – Luis Suarez (@ LuisSuarez9) April 6, 2020

It is because of that the club doctors will do exhaustive tests to the Uruguayan in the next days, to know your condition in detail and give a correct diagnosis, before confirming if you can train with the rest of your teammates.

Luis Suárez is about to be discharged. I think Barça de Setién will improve a lot with the Uruguayan on the field. Of course, it remains to be seen if the League returns (It seems that it will return soon). pic.twitter.com/VQyOwql2rZ – -1899- (@_Futbolero_) May 4, 2020

Remember that Barcelona players will undergo the COVID-19 test next Wednesday and the first individual session with six players would be on Friday, as confirmed by the same sports chain, although it is not yet official information.

Luis Suárez, the one with the goals. pic.twitter.com/RSAlpkimqL – Culé GT (@Cule_GT) April 30, 2020

.