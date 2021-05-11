New York will propose law to avoid discrimination against vaccinated

May 11, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he will propose a law that ensures that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not discriminated against.

“There are some situations where people are being discriminated against who have received a vaccine, which is almost inexplicable to me,” Cuomo said, referring to press reports that a camp for Orthodox Jewish children in New York announced that it would not will accept vaccinated participants or employees.

In the United States there have been several similar cases recently. The most notorious in a private school in Miami, which asked its staff not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The institution announced that it will not hire those who do, with the false argument that those vaccinated can infect those who are not.

“We can’t be in a situation where we are totally encouraging people to get vaccinated and then have people say that if you get a vaccine you can’t participate in this activity,” Cuomo said.

The New York governor defended that, although he understands the anti-vaccine argument, it has no scientific basis.

He also announced that both the City University of New York and the State University of New York will require, starting this fall, students who want to attend face-to-face classes to be vaccinated.

With information from AFP

