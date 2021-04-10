New York will offer low cost internet $ 15-20 per month Who qualifies for this service?



Poverty and disability in NYC.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

As the pandemic has increased dependence on expensive, reliable Internet services at home, many families have seen their income diminish.

To compensate for this situation in the most needy households, in about 60 days Internet service providers in New York State must offer affordable plans at $ 15 per month, with taxes included in a basic plan; and $ 20 for faster download speeds.

Who qualifies? The household must be eligible for some of these: the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, The Senior Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE), the Disability Rent Increase Exemption (DRIE), or receive an affordability benefit from a public service.

While the Alliance for Quality Education (AQE) had searched the Internet completely free for low-income families, the organization applauds this option. “Remote learning for some will not go away anytime soon, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and how quickly vaccines may stem another wave,” said COO Marina Marcou-O’Malley.

Bill Ferris of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP New York) noted that the measure will also benefit older New Yorkers by helping them connect with their families and healthcare professionals virtually. It also says that the Public Service Commission is required to examine and map broadband across the state. “If you have a low-income benefit for Internet access and it doesn’t really exist in your area, it really doesn’t serve the purpose of the legislature’s intent.”

The state is also partnering with Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation to provide Free Internet to approximately 50,000 students in economically disadvantaged areas through June 2022, Pix11 added.

When schools and libraries closed in March last year due to the pandemic, then-NYC School Chancellor Richard Carranza acknowledged that about a third, equivalent to 300 thousand students in the city, perhaps did not have the necessary devices, such as computers, tablets or high speed internet access, or not even a space to connect, since they lived in shelters.