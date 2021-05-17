New York will lift the restriction on wearing a mask to those vaccinated from Wednesday

The New York State will stop demanding from this Wednesday to the vaccinated against COVID-19 the use of masks in public spaces, except in public transport, in schools and some other places, in line with the recent recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“As of Wednesday, the New York State adopt the new CDC recommendations regarding masks and social distancing for vaccinated peopleGovernor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference.

The governor warned that its use will continue to be mandatory in residences of elderly, prisons and shelters and that in private enclosures it will be possible to continue requesting its use.

Cuomo pointed out during the press conference that the 52.2% of New York adults are already fully immunized and that 61.9% have received at least one dose.

On May 13, the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, assured that “anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small, without having to wear a mask or keep a physical distance. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic. “

According to Walensky, the return to normality in the country is possible because vaccines against COVID-19 have proven their effectiveness and have managed to reduce the number of infections.

Only 11 dead in New York

Cuomo announced on Monday that the positivity rate in New York State stood at 1.26% yesterday, the day on which 11 people died in the state as a result of COVID-19.

The New York authorities have ensured that the next July 1 will proceed to the almost total lifting of restrictions imposed since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In this sense, on May 3, a new package of measures was announced to gradually restore normalcy.

Within the framework of this de-escalation, which has been active for months, yesterday the New York City Subway recovered its 24-hour service, after more than a year of night closure for the cleaning and disinfection of its wagons.

But also, as part of this initiative, as of this Wednesday, the capacity restrictions that have prevailed for the hotel industry, leisure and many other businesses will end. such as retail stores, gyms, or hair salons.

Restaurants must, however, maintain a social distance of two meters, unless they have screens that isolate diners.

The new rules in New York have been coordinated with the neighboring states of New Jersey Y Connecticut and they also raise the limit of participants in outdoor meetings from 200 to 500 people and indoors from 100 to 250.

Large venues – from stadiums to theaters – will be able to exceed those figures if they require vaccination tests or negative tests and have space to maintain the required distances.