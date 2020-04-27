New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that his home confinement decree is likely to be extended after May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions can be relaxed in some regions if they have sufficient hospital capacity. and meet other criteria.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 3/30/2020 REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

Photo: .

Cuomo also said in a daily briefing that New York has already screened 7,500 people for antibodies against Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and that 14.9% had a positive diagnosis, indicating that they were infected and survived.

The infection rate was over 13.9% when the initial results of 3,000 people were revealed last week.

Cuomo said the larger sample increased his belief that the Covid-19 death rate, calculated by dividing the number of deaths by the infection rate suggested by the antibody tests, may be lower than some experts had feared.

“The death rate is much, much lower because it changes the denominator,” said the governor.

Cuomo said that on Sunday the hospitalizations were roughly the same as the day before and that 337 other New Yorkers died in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19 – less than the 367 the previous day and the lowest daily number of deaths since March 30 .

He said the state would use an emergency fund to provide $ 25 million in aid to underserved food banks and launched an initiative to buy dairy products and other food products from farmers who would otherwise throw them away due to weak demand.

See too:

Coronavirus: myths about covid-19 that you should ignore

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

