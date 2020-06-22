The Governor of New York indicated that the state continues « on the right path to defeat the virus »

DNA 40 –

The city of NY will enter the second phase of reopening this Monday, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo and spokesman Freddi Goldstein.

The state continues « on the right path to defeat the virus, » the governor said in a press release, noting that the state registered a virus positivity rate of less than 1% in tests conducted on June 20.

« The COVID-19 it’s not over, and as we reopen NY Safely and gradually, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make informed decisions, « Cuomo said.

The state of NY added 664 new cases of coronavirus, had 1,142 hospitalizations and 15 deaths this June 21.