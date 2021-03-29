New York will allow all adults to get vaccinated starting April 6

New York will open the doors of vaccination against COVID-19 to all residents over 16 years of age on April 6, announced this Monday Governor Andrew Cuomo, who with this decision joins other regions of the United States, such as Mississippi and Alaska, where similar measures have been taken.

In addition, Cuomo announced that as of this Tuesday at 8:00 local time, people over 30 years of age can already make an appointment to be inoculated. Until now, the age limit was 50 years.

Also, the governor announced that 30% of New Yorkers have received the first dose and about 17% are already fully immunized.

“Today we take a monumental step in the fight to defeat the covid. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 and older will be able to get vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be eligible beginning April 6, well before the May 1 deadline set by the House. Blanca “, indicated the governor.

Cuomo was referring to calls by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for all state governments to allow the vaccination of the entire population as of May 1.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever that each and every New Yorker wear a mask, respect social distance and follow all safety guidelines,” he added.