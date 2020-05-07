New York —

Healthcare personnel who are risking their lives are also exposed to reduced wages and unemployment

At a time when healthcare professionals are putting their lives at risk, tens of thousands of doctors in the United States are facing great reductions in your wages.

And while in some parts of the US There is talk of the desperate shortage of nursing staff, in other parts of the country many nurses are being ordered to stay home without pay.

That’s because American healthcare companies are looking for ways to cut costs while struggle to generate income during the coronavirus crisis.

“Nurses are called heroes,” says Mariya Buxton with evident disgust. “But I really don’t feel like a hero right now because I’m not doing my due,” he says.

Buxton is a pediatric nurse in St. Paul, Minnesota, but has been asked let him stay at home.

In the unit where he worked, as well as in hospitals across most of the country, all non-urgent medical procedures have been interrupted. That means a huge loss of income.

And although, for the moment, he has managed to maintain his health insurance benefits through the company he worked for, Buxton. is not receiving salary while unemployed.

BBCLasher Mariya Buxton is out of a job.

“People used to tell me that being a nurse I would never have to worry about having a job. And here they have me, just 40 years old and unemployed for the first time since I started working, ”she regrets.

While supporting measures taken to curb the spread of the virus, Buxton fears that the longer it takes for hospitals to perform routine medical procedures, the more nurses there will be. in the same situation as her.

No patients

Income generation for hospitals has not only been affected by the suspensions of certain surgeries.

“I was scheduled to work 120 hours in April. But, in the middle of March, I took a look at my schedule and they had cut all my shifts“Says Dr. Sahina Parks.

“I didn’t even get a call or an email or anything. They simply disappeared. It was an extremely uncomfortable feeling, ”he relates.

. Many of the ER shifts have been cut at various hospitals across the United States.

Dr. Parks is an emergency medicine specialist in the state of Michigan, but works in hospitals in Ohio and Oklahoma.

The department in which he works is still open, but patients are not going.

“I’ve been practicing a little telemedicine for the past month to get back a little bit of the income I lost,” Parks explains.

“And what I’m hearing from almost all patients is that they really don’t want to go to hospitals because they are afraid of coronavirus“

That sentiment has left many emergency departments in the country more desolate than normal.

“If we are not seeing patients, then we are not generating any kind of countable money and, although they pay us per hour, we also earn money according to number of patients we serve per hour“Explains the doctor.

Parks says he’s been considering apply for unemployment benefits to try to pay off his college debt.

No options

Although it seems curious that so many medical personnel in the US Whether you are getting cut wages or lost your job during the pandemic, health administrators say enormous financial pressures have left them with few more options.

“We have seen our income fall a 60% almost overnight“Explains Claudio Fort, executive director of a hospital in the state of Vermont that is losing $ 8 million a month.

For this reason, he says, they have had to lay off about 150 members of their staff, just under 10% of the hospital staff.

“I don’t think there is a hospital in the nation that is basically not looking for a way to survive and having a hard time trying to cut structural costs and maintain cash flow as we navigate this,” says Fort.

Your hospital has received approximately $ 5.4 million from the federal government During the crisis, but this still leaves a large deficit and the hospital does not know what other help Washington will be offering in the coming months.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” says Fort, fearful of a potential lasting impact.

“When this is all over, we hope to return everyone to their full employment so that they serve the 60,000 people we serve, but I don’t know how many of the things we did just two months ago we are going to be able to continue contributing to the community, ”he says.

Uncertain future

But for some, the layoffs of medical personnel and the fact that hundreds of thousands of those who continue to work have been forced to accept pay cuts have cemented the feeling that a return to things as they used to be won’t even be enough before the pandemic.

“It is a crime that these people’s hours and wages are being cut at a time when they are risking their lives, when it is most dangerous to come to work every day and when, in fact, they should be receiving something like a additional payment for dangerousness, ”says Dr. Jane Jenab.

.Healthcare professionals are going through the “most dangerous moment of their careers.”

Jenab is an emergency medicine specialist in Denver, Colorado. For her, the problem is very clear.

“One of the biggest problems with medicine in the USA today is that it has become a business. That was not the case in the past, “says the doctor.

“These large corporate medical groups tend to run these hospitals in a very austere way because, frankly, they are much more concerned with profits than with patients,” he says with evident passion.

Dr. Jenab feels that the abrupt loss of medical staff income is barely one of the systemic problems of private health in the USA which has been highlighted by the coronavirus crisis.

“One of the main discussions we are having right now [como médicos en EE.UU.] is that when all this has happened, how are we going to implement a real and lasting change in our profession? ”, he asks.

“It is difficult not to realize the drastic need for away the focus of medicine from business and return it to the care of our patients ”, he concludes.

Additional report by Eva Artesona.

