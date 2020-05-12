New York —

Sharing the reading allows your child to listen to a large number of words and expressions during the story and thus promote their emotional and social development

Read to my baby? What for, if you won’t understand me. This could be your situation as the mother or father of a baby who does not speak but who can be told that it is important to read books to your little one. Now we are going to explain why it is important to take a book and have this wonderful experience with your baby.

Doing this activity out loud is an important stimulus, teaches you to communicate, introduces concepts like numbers, letters, colors, and shapes in a fun way, also develops listening, memory, and vocabulary skills; and gives you information about the world around you.

It sounds a little unreal, But the children who are in their first year of life have already learned all the sounds necessary to speak their native language. So, the more you share it through reading, the more words you will know and that will lead you to speak more easily.

When waking up in the afternoon nap or at a time before bedtime at night, give yourself the opportunity to take an adventure book, a story, a children’s novel or an animal story, whatever you want to teach to your little, so that the child listens to a large number of words and expressions during the story and thus fosters their emotional and social development.

And not everything is reading the book. You can accompany this activity with other tips that will make this moment an unforgettable experience for everyone:

Pamper your child while reading, helps your baby feel safe, warm and connected with you.

Reads in an expressive way by varying the tone of your voice as appropriate or using different voices with each character in the story.

Don’t worry if you don’t follow the story text to the letter. Stop once in a while, ask questions or comment on the text or pictures. Your child may not be able to respond yet, but this lays the groundwork for later.

Sing lullabies, make funny animal sounds or bounce your child off your skirt; anything that shows that reading is fun.

Encourage repetition. Don’t worry if you read the same book over and over again. When you do, put the same emphasis each time, just as you would a familiar song.

Encourage your child to touch the book or to hold books that are made of plastic, cloth, or cardboard. Don’t encourage your child to put the book in their mouth to bite into, but by doing this your child is learning something about them: what they taste like and how they feel to the touch and finding out they are not edible!

Younger babies may not understand the meaning of pictures in a book, but they can focus on them, especially faces, bright colors, and contrasting outlines. It is possible to entertain or calm a baby by singing lullabies.

Between 4 and 6 months, your baby may show more interest in books. The baby will try to grab the book with their hands but will also want to bite, suck, and throw. Choose plastic or cloth books that have bright colors and repeated or rhyming text.

Between 6 and 12 months, your child begins to understand that pictures represent real objects, and will most likely show preferences for certain pictures, pages, or even stories. The baby will react as you read, trying to grab the book and making sounds; and at the age of 12 months he will be able to turn the sheets (with his help), point to objects on the page and repeat their sounds.

