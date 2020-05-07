New York —

Male plantains are a staple food in Latin, Afro-Caribbean and African cuisine, whether as a dessert or garnish, soft or crispy, sweet or salty. In Puerto Rico, pastelón is popular, while in Cuba, tostones, who hasn’t eaten fried plantains?

Although in some regions the banana is also called banana, the male banana is bigger, with thick shell and with a more mealy texture.

Unlike varieties such as roatan, Dominican, tabasco and apple, the male banana is not usually eaten raw since it is a fruit richer in starch and with less sugar.

More nutrient concentration than banana

Male plantain is a good source of magnesium, vitamin A and vitamin K. Have more concentrations vitamin A, B2, B6, C and riboflavin, potassium and phosphorus than a banana.

What about starch

Unripe bananas contain resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that “resists” digestion in the small intestine. It is slowly absorbed and does not cause sharp increases in blood sugar, explains the Harvard School of Public Health.

Supports digestive health

Starch acts as food for the growth of beneficial microbes in the digestive tract, so it can prevent chronic diseases and digestive disorders.

It also helps with the feeling of satiety after meals.

Green or ripe

Its degree of maturation it changes its flavor and its nutritional profile.

When they ripen they become sweeter, since the starch converts to sugars, so we have less resistant starch.

Still mature they are recommended since they are More rich in magnesium, potassium and vitamins C and K.

Half a cup of green male banana has:

83 calories

20 grams carbohydrates

5 grams of sugars

2 grams of fiber

Half a cup of ripe male bananas contains:

108 calories

29 grams carbohydrates

15 grams of sugars

2 grams of fiber

Is it better to eat plantain than rice as a garnish?

One-half cup of cooked white rice, which has 103 calories, 22 grams of carbohydrates, zero sugars and less than 1 gram of fiber.

The amount of calories and carbohydrates of rice is similar to that of bananas, the advantage of bananas is the vitamins, minerals and one more fiber.

Not just fried

The male banana can not only be eaten fried, there are some healthy options, you can roast it (with everything and shell) or boil it skinless and with little water that barely covers the pieces, add a pinch of salt when you are making them soft. If you cook them in soups, it will give them a very special flavor, in Mexico it is common to add male plantain to lentils.

.