Know the reactions that occur in our body that produce that peculiar smell

In principle, the feet do not have to smell bad if they are kept clean and healthy. But we all know that many feet smell bad or very bad.

There are times when some hormonal changes, stress, diet or the presence of fungi or humidity cause some glands that are in them to activate and which are called eccrine and aprocrine glands. These are sweat glands, that is, pores through which the sweat comes out. These glands are on the skin of the entire body, not just the feet. The liquid they secrete, sweat, does not smell bad, is odorless, and is made up of proteins, fatty acids and steroids.

The detail is that our skin is completely covered by bacteria. And those bacteria feed on this liquid, on those proteins, on those fatty acids and on those steroids. By consuming this product from our bodies, bacteria initiate a metabolic path, that is, a series of chemical reactions that, from the initial products, cause the appearance of other compounds. And among those products there may be some volatile compounds that are what reach our nose, our olfactory receptors that send a signal to our brain, and that is what makes us smell.

And in the case of the feet, it is generally bad.

A volatile compound is a low-boiling, low-molecular-weight organic molecule. But you have to know that not all volatile compounds have an odor, that is why we say that some are active and others are not active. Those that are active are what we perceive as an odor. The most common volatile active compounds that have been identified in the feet are: isovaleric acid that has the smell of cheese, fecal, rotten fruit, rancid; and other short-chain acids such as propanoic acid which is described as having a fatty, rancid, soybean, sour odor and butyric acid which has the smell of butter, rancid cheese and acid. These three are the main compounds that have been identified in the feet. But it is not our secretions that contain them, but it is the bacteria present in the feet that, by feeding on our sweat, secrete these smelly compounds.

That it occurs more commonly in the feet is due to the type of bacteria that live on them. Some of those isolated bacteria on the feet are Brevibacterium linens and Bacillus subtilis that secrete these compounds. For example, in the elbow we do not have this type of bacteria so these volatile compounds are not generated, so the elbow does not smell bad. And although it does not happen in certain parts of the body, such as the elbows, it does not only happen in the feet. A bad smell can also appear in the armpits, on the scalp … and the mechanism by which it appears is the same as in the feet.

They also cause a bad smell

Other causes for foot whiff are also not related to poor hygiene:

Hormones: Hormonal changes cause loads and discharges that lead to waste, which is mainly eliminated by sweat.

Feeding: When broken down by digestion, some foods produce odoriferous molecules that are removed by sweat, such as some spices, onion, or garlic.

Stress and anxiety: They can stimulate hormonal discharges and stimulation of the sweat glands.

Infections or fungi: the most common is Tinea pedis or athlete’s foot.

Disease: Metabolic, renal or hepatic.

Medical treatments: With some medicines the same thing happens with food.

Toxic substances: Like alcohol or tobacco.

