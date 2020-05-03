New York —

This is one of the most surprising mistakes that is occurring with the delivery of this support. However, the reason why this situation is happening is very logical.

First of all, remember that eligibility for a stimulus payment is based on the tax information that the IRS has on file through the statements of 2018 and 2019 that people made.

Taking this into account, it is quite possible that a person has filed a 2018 or 2019 return, and then passed away after this doing this.

If that person has a bank account that is still active, it is highly likely that they have received a stimulus payment, opening the possibility for a joint account holder or someone with access to it can get the money.

If you received a stimulus payment that was issued to a deceased person to whose bank account you have access, in theory you should return the money, according to what Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

However, at this time, the government is unlikely to ‘chase’ this money, as it could only succeed in claiming these payments if it manages to obtain evidence that a person committed deliberate fraud, as reported in The Motley Fool.

Despite this, if you have a stimulus payment from a deceased relative, The best thing you can do is contact the IRS and ask how to return it.. In this way, you will avoid any problem.

Although it can be very tempting to stay with him, remember that in the future the government could take action against all the people who spent this money that was not exactly intended for them.

