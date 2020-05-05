New York —

As cruel as it may seem, a child is able to overcome the death of his mother, but not his absence or emotional detachment

Experts say that A child may lack everything, except the secure and loving presence of his mother. Yes, a little one may lack education, unflattering environments, material goods or even his own father, but there is no pain from all this when he authentically has the attention and affection of his mother.

After years of studying thousands of pregnant women and following the lives of their children throughout their development, Thomas Verny, author of the book “The secret life of the unborn child”, found that a woman with the appropriate attitude, aware of the life she leads, and with enough love and interest in her child, can overcome the most adverse living conditions and forge strong, secure and emotionally stable children.

In counterpart and painful as it may seem, A mother who is not interested in her child can be highly destructive in her training. It is rare but a cruel reality.

A child can overcome the death of his mother, but not his absence or emotional detachment, especially if she is not present or is not linked during the early childhood of the child, because directly impacts their affective and cognitive development.

Death is not absence

A child whose mother died can be built as a person without major emotional problems when the information he has about her is emotionally healthy. The boy knew that she loved him, loved him very much and that he was important to her. With this information, the child will build a solid, upright and inspiring image that will accompany him throughout his life.

What is an “absent mother”?

It is believed that an “absent mother” is that woman who in the first instance decides to abandon her son without further explanation. And it is worse when he is told that he left because of him or he is made to believe in a negative environment and with bad influences.

She is “absent mother” when she has long periods of absence, such as work trips or different reasons, and does not counteract them. And we are not talking about covering absences with gifts, because these objects only make guilt bigger and do not make them feel sincere.

Another characteristic is that they are mothers who are not emotionally related to their children. When the biological bond is not enough to maintain interest in what children do, they are left at a distance, amidst the coldness of their words and not even have physical contact that denotes interest.

An absent mom is also the woman who lives distracted by other matters. This is the most common and the most absurd of all. They are mothers who “are but are not” with their little ones. They are the ones that are physically there, on one side of the child, but their mind is on something else, like television, cell phones, computers or their own interests. They form loveless children who seek care and are much less disciplined.

What kind of alerts does a child feel abandoned?

Among the main symptoms that a child lacks the love of his mother shows are sleep problems, to fall asleep or have a stimulus to wake up, eating disorders, despair, estrangement, aggressiveness or a lot of anger, sadness, terror of being leave your caregivers alone or leave your side.

How to overcome this situation?

If you think you are one of these “absent mothers” who has this problem, admit it first. It is a great step to make up for the mistakes of the past. Take some time to see why you have been absent from your child and see the origin of everything. The deeper you go into your analysis, the more determined you will be to change and improve your relationship.

He thinks that children need to know why things happen, and they need to know it from their parents, because they seek to have their place in the family. Talk to your little one and tell him to express everything he feels with you. Forgive yourself and forgive your life, because regularly when a mother stops caring for her children perhaps it is because she was also left in the past.

If a woman becomes aware of what is happening, she will seek to fill those gaps with forgiveness and joy at the side of her family, which precisely will make her have the place that she should never have left for taking care of other things.

